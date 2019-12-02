346 cases of wildlife crime, 21 tigers poached in 2018: Govt

As many as 346 cases of wildlife crime, including 21 cases of tiger poaching, were reported in 2018, the government informed Parliament on Monday. A total of 1,153 wildlife crime cases, including 27 elephant deaths due to poaching, were reported in the last three years, Minister of State for Environment and Forest Babul Supriyo told Rajya Sabha.

The number of wildlife crimes detected was 346 in 2018, and 395 in 2017. "As per information received from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, there have been 21 cases of poaching of tiger and 10 cases of tiger body part seizures during 2018," the minister said.

Odisha and Assam reported maximum of six elephants deaths each due to poaching, according to official data.

