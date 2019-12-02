Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Puri rejects Cong leader's claim that nearly 40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:05 IST
Union minister Puri rejects Cong leader's claim that nearly 40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised

Rejecting the Delhi Congress's claim that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies would not be regularised due to a Central government notification, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said areas having only nine per cent of total population cannot legally settle. In a series of tweets, Puri slammed Delhi Congress chief Subhas Chopra, saying that it seems that he has not gone through the Bill on unauthorised colonies, passed by Lok Sabha last week, or has not understood it.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister said that Chopra misunderstood exclusion category in the notification. On Sunday, Chopra had alleged that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies in the national capital would not be regularised due to a notification issued by the BJP-ruled Centre.

"Such areas where people cannot legally settle include notified forest, prohibited areas of monuments, O zone around Yamuna river, Master Plan roads or existing operational roads etc. However, such areas have about nine per cent of the total population of UCs," Puri tweeted. In another tweet, the Union minister said that for the first time, residents will be given ownership, mortgage, transfer rights on payment of extremely nominal charge whether they are settled on government or private land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump heads to UK for NATO summit, decries impeachment hoax

US President Donald Trump slammed House Democrats for holding the first Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment at the time when the President will be attending the NATO summit. The do-nothing Democrats decided when Im going to NATO ... ...

UPDATE 4-Italy PM defends reform of euro zone bailout fund but seeks concessions

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Monday a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund was in Italys national interest, but that it should only be adopted as a package alongside other measures.A reform of the European Sta...

Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

An American woman who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew criticized the royals ridiculous excuses in an interview to be broadcast Monday. The interview was recorded before Andrews own BBC interview, ...

Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform. Khwaja Moinuddin, along with two of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019