Left Menu
Development News Edition

India’s National Highways still have 215 black spots

These black spots are caused by poor road engineering design and contribute in road accidents.

India’s National Highways still have 215 black spots
Image Credit: Wikipedia

You need to be more careful while driving on Indian roads even on the National Highways (NHs). The Indian Minister for Transport Mr. Nitin Gadkari on Monday accepted in the Parliament that there still exist 215 black spots on the roads falling under the jurisdiction of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, he emphasized that the work for rectification is in progress.

These 'black spots' were first identified in a study 'Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD)' funded by the World Bank from the year 2011 to 2014. In the study a total of 789 black spots were identified out of which maximum 660 were on the roads management by NHAI while 129 were on the roads under the jurisdiction of the state governments. Though the minister informed that 395 black spots of NHAI were rectified but he could not provide any information about rectification of the black spots on the roads managed by the state governments. NHAI, an agency under the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways, is responsible for inter-state roads in India with existing length of about 1,32,449 km which is just 2 percent of the total road network in the country. However, these roads carry about 40 percent of the India's total traffic load.

According to the data presented by the minister in the Parliament, during January – September 2019, about 1.13 lakh people lost their lives while 3.45 lakh were injured in 3.39 lakh road accidents. In comparison to the previous year, the number of accidents were down by 2.2 percent but fatalities increased by 0.2 percent.

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Free smartphones to youth from Republic Day: Punjab CM

The Congress-led Punjab government will start distributing free smartphones to the youth in the state, one of the key poll promises of the ruling party, from January 26. Mobile phones would be distributed among girl students in class 11 and...

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws

Twitter Inc is updating its global privacy policy to give users more information about what data advertisers might receive and is launching a site to provide clarity on its data protection efforts, the company said on Monday.The changes, wh...

Dangerous bacteria communicate with each other to avoid antibiotics: Study

While suffering from viral fever or bacterial infection, the first thing one does is to take antibiotics. Some bacteria develop resistance to otherwise effective treatment with antibiotics. Therefore, researchers are trying to develop new t...

U.S. senators want Turkey sanctioned over Russia missile system - letter

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called on the Trump administration on Monday to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile defense system, saying the failure to do so sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019