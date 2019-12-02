Citizenship bill: Manipur CM, MANPAC team to meet Amit Shah

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, representatives of state civil society organisations and political parties will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to deliberate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, likely to be tabled in the ongoing session of Parliament. Shah will meet the delegates, including nine representatives of the Manipur People Against Citizenship Ammendment Bill (MANPAC), in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, officials said.

MANPAC would urge the home ministry to not implement the contentious bill in the entire north eastern region, its convenor told reporters here. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they do not possess proper documents..

