Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope Hyderabad family, unlike me, gets justice soon: Nirbhaya's mother

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:14 IST
Hope Hyderabad family, unlike me, gets justice soon: Nirbhaya's mother

Expressing anguish over her "endless wait for justice", the mother of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old physiotherapy student who was gang-raped and killed in 2012 here, on Monday expressed hope that the family of Hyderabad veterinary doctor will see the perpetrators getting punished soon. Recalling her years-long fight to seek justice for her daughter, she said the battle has just begun for the family of Hyderabad veterinary doctor.

"They have lost their daughter and their fight for justice has just began. It will go on for years. But I don't want them to keep waiting for justice like me and wish they get justice soon," she told PTI over the phone. "I have been fighting for years but I don't want them to go through the same ordeal and hope they get justice soon," she said.

The charred body of the Hyderabad woman, who was working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found dumped under a culvert at Shadnagar on the morning of November 28, a day after she went missing. Four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 on charges of raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning the body. They were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

"Even after the brutal gangrape of 2012, there has been no improvement and criminals have no fear of law and that is the reason there has been no decline in such crimes," Nirbhaya's mother said. "In fact, the situation has been worsening day-by-day. Neither our society nor the judicial system has learnt their lessons. There is police arrangement, law and order, yet there are loopholes," she said.

"Numerous laws are made after such incidents and fast-track courts are set up but how many of them (perpetrator) are punished?" she asked. "Later the case gets delayed and you have 10 other challenges before you to fight." Nirbhaya's mother said every rapists should be hanged to death within a set time frame. "The day they start hanging the rapist, such heinous crime will stop."

Nirbhaya's father also expressed anguish and said nothing has changed over the years and women still don't feel safe. "I urge the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) to ensure that women get a safe and secured environment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

An American woman who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew criticized the royals ridiculous excuses in an interview to be broadcast Monday. The interview was recorded before Andrews own BBC interview, ...

Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform. Khwaja Moinuddin, along with two of...

Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit south

Marseille, Dec 2 AFP Three people were swept to their deaths by floodwaters in the south of France and three emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while seeking to rescue victims, officials said Monday. Twelve people h...

Brazil in touch with U.S. officials on surprise steel, aluminum tariffs -source

The Brazilian government is in touch with the U.S. Trade Representatives office and other agencies about U.S. President Donald Trumps surprise decision to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, according to a source familiar with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019