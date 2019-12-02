WB govt to work along with all stakeholders to prevent human

West Bengal minister Sashi Panja on Monday said the state government will have to work in tandem with all stakeholders concerned to prevent trafficking of women and children. Panja said sensitisation is important to make people aware about miscreants who lure women on the pretext of providing employment, and then sell them off to brothels outside the state.

The state's Child Development, Women Development and Social Welfare Minister was speaking at a function here to launch the book 'Umeed' on convictions in sex trafficking cases. "Many stakeholders present at this book launch should also be present on the ground. There should be a convergence of all to prevent trafficking," she said.

Panja said the state government has chalked out a plan of action against human trafficking in different districts, and social welfare and empowerment projects like 'Kanyashree' have helped in spreading awareness. Describing trafficking as one of the most lucrative trades, she said, "We must introspect if there is any lacunae as correction can be done at every level. We should speak to our children on issues ranging from human trafficking to menstrual hygiene." PTI SUS RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)