Man wanted for gold theft in Panaji held from Guj

Police on Monday claimed to have cracked a week-old theft case in Panaji by arresting a 24-year-old man from Surat in Gujarat, an official said. The minor accomplice of the accused, identified as Savant Sisodia, is on the run.

The theft was captured in a CCTV camera at a marriage ceremony in Panaji where a boy was seen lifting a bag containing gold worth Rs 30 lakh, the official said, adding they tracked down Sisodia through the location of his mobile phone. A court in Surat granted Panaji Police Sisodia's transit remand for five days, he said.

The stolen gold is yet to be recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)