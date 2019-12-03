Four juveniles held for attempting to sodomise 12-year-old boy in UP

Four juveniles were apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly attempting to sodomize a 12-year-old boy, police said on Tuesday. The accused are aged between 12 and 15, they said.

The victim was playing outside his house on Monday when the accused, his neighbors, asked him to come with them, the police said. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the accused took the boy to a vacant house and tried to sodomize him. They fled after the boy fell unconscious.

Later, the boy was found by his family, the police said. A case was registered against the four juveniles and they were apprehended. They were sent to a juvenile home after medical examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)