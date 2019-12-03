Two arrested with intoxicants in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two persons were arrested with over 1,500 intoxicant injections and tablets in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who were identified as Rajinder and Rajiv Jain, were arrested on Monday, they said.

Rajinder used to sell the intoxicants after buying them from Jain, who owns a medical store. As many as 1,548 injections, tablets and capsules were seized from them, Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh said. A case has been registered against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)