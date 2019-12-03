Maha: Leopard enters residential area, causes panic

A leopard strayed into a residential area in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among people, an official said. Some morning walkers spotted the feline in CIDCO area of the city around 8 am and alerted the police and forest officials, he said.

Efforts were underway to trace the big cat and trap it, the official said. GK GK.

