Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 2 killed, 6 hurt as car overturns after tyre burst

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:42 IST
Maha: 2 killed, 6 hurt as car overturns after tyre burst

Two members of a family were killed and six others injured when their car met with an accident while they were on way to attend a funeral in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday. The mishap took place on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Asangaon area on Monday evening, he said.

The speeding car suffered a tyre burst following which the driver lost control over the wheels. The vehicle then hit a road-divider and overturned, the official at Sahapur police station said. "The victims, all from Nashik, were going to attend a funeral in Thane. Two of them died while six others received injuries in the mishap," he said.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Bhavar (55) and Suman Toche (60). The injured persons were admitted to a government-run hospital in Sahapur, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he added. PTI COR GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Carcass of crocodile with bullet injury mark found in UP

The carcass of a crocodile with a bullet injury mark was found at Bendighat of the Yamuna river in Tindwari area of Banda district, forest department officials said on Tuesday.The carcass was found on Monday evening. It appears that someone...

Grant nets pair as Ducks hand Kings another road loss

Derek Grant scored twice, including an empty-netter, as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Monday night in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the NHLs Southern California rivals. Carter Rowney added a...

FEATURE-Trading water: Can water shares help save California's aquifers?

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - California is by far the United States most populous state, as well as its largest agricultural producer. Increasingly, it is also one of the countrys most parched places.But ...

Bharti Airtel shares slip over 1 pc on rating concerns

After hitting 52-week high in previous session, shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday fell over 1 per cent after Moodys said AGR dues are credit negative for the telecom operator. The stock was trading 1.32 per cent down to Rs 452.50 on the BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019