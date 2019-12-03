Maha: 2 killed, 6 hurt as car overturns after tyre burst

Two members of a family were killed and six others injured when their car met with an accident while they were on way to attend a funeral in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday. The mishap took place on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Asangaon area on Monday evening, he said.

The speeding car suffered a tyre burst following which the driver lost control over the wheels. The vehicle then hit a road-divider and overturned, the official at Sahapur police station said. "The victims, all from Nashik, were going to attend a funeral in Thane. Two of them died while six others received injuries in the mishap," he said.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Bhavar (55) and Suman Toche (60). The injured persons were admitted to a government-run hospital in Sahapur, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he added. PTI COR GK GK.

