DCW chief writes to Modi, demands rapists be hanged within 6 months of conviction
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.
Stressing that implementation of laws is important, she demanded that police resources be increased and their accountability fixed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swati Maliwal
- Narendra Modi