PM Modi pays tribute to Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution in framing of the Constitution. Prasad was born on this day in 1884 in Ziradei, Bengal Presidency (present-day Bihar).
"He (Rajendra Prasad) played a very active role in the freedom movement, and also made a special contribution in the framing of the Constitution," Modi tweeted in Hindi. He said Prasad's humility and erudition will always inspire the countrymen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
