Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonowal urges people to imbibe Siu-Ka-Pha's ideals to build

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jorhat
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 11:38 IST
Sonowal urges people to imbibe Siu-Ka-Pha's ideals to build

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to follow the ideals of Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, the first Ahom king in medieval Assam, to build a stronger state. Sonowal said the founder of the Ahom kingdom had laid the foundation for a robust and vibrant Assam through his policy of amity, unity and harmony.

The chief minister was speaking at the Asom Divas celebration at Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samannay Kshetra in Jorhat district on Monday. Siu-Ka-Pha Divas, popularly known as Asom Divas, is organised at Jorhat by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs in association with Jorhat district administration.

Speaking as the chief guest, the chief minister said, the people of Assam must strive hard to strengthen the edifice of the state by following the ideals of Siu-Ka-Pha and developing a better work culture. Urging the youth to study Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka- Phas life and works in detail, Sonowal said several efforts have been made by the Assam government to secure the interests and rights of all the indigenous communities of the state.

Mentioning that right over land is a primary need for safeguarding the interests of the indigenous people, the chief minister said, the state government has enacted a new land policy and launched a land patta distribution programme for one lakh local landless families. Elaborating the steps to be taken to develop 'Samannay Kshetra' in future, Sonowal said, the state government has requested the National Monument Committee to declare Sivasagar district as 'National Monument Park'.

The district has over 500 historical sites of Ahom era (1228-1826). Plans are afoot to set up a 'Swargadeo Samannay Kshetra' at Charaideo to preserve the rich legacy of 42 Ahom kings, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO will respond to any attack on Poland or Baltics - Stoltenberg

The NATO alliance will respond to any attack on Poland or the Baltic countries, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published on Tuesday. Through the presence of NATO forces in Poland and in the Baltic countries, we...

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...

Citizenship bill as important as move to nullify Article 370: Rajnath at BJP meeting

The BJP leadership on Tuesday underscored the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by equating its importance with the move to nullify Article 370 provisions, with senior leader Rajnath Singh asking party MPs to be present in larg...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it fails to recognise terrorism threats -Erdogan

Turkey will oppose NATOs plan for the defence of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognise groups that Turkey deems terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.Relations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019