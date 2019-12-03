Sonowal urges people to imbibe Siu-Ka-Pha's ideals to build

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to follow the ideals of Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, the first Ahom king in medieval Assam, to build a stronger state. Sonowal said the founder of the Ahom kingdom had laid the foundation for a robust and vibrant Assam through his policy of amity, unity and harmony.

The chief minister was speaking at the Asom Divas celebration at Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samannay Kshetra in Jorhat district on Monday. Siu-Ka-Pha Divas, popularly known as Asom Divas, is organised at Jorhat by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs in association with Jorhat district administration.

Speaking as the chief guest, the chief minister said, the people of Assam must strive hard to strengthen the edifice of the state by following the ideals of Siu-Ka-Pha and developing a better work culture. Urging the youth to study Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka- Phas life and works in detail, Sonowal said several efforts have been made by the Assam government to secure the interests and rights of all the indigenous communities of the state.

Mentioning that right over land is a primary need for safeguarding the interests of the indigenous people, the chief minister said, the state government has enacted a new land policy and launched a land patta distribution programme for one lakh local landless families. Elaborating the steps to be taken to develop 'Samannay Kshetra' in future, Sonowal said, the state government has requested the National Monument Committee to declare Sivasagar district as 'National Monument Park'.

The district has over 500 historical sites of Ahom era (1228-1826). Plans are afoot to set up a 'Swargadeo Samannay Kshetra' at Charaideo to preserve the rich legacy of 42 Ahom kings, he said..

