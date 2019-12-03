Jasmine prices soar across Tamil Nadu markets

Untimely rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu has led to the destruction of a significant quantity of the Jasmine crop, directly affecting the prices of the flower which have soared across markets in the state. The North-East monsoon has also affected the yield of the flower, adding to the price hike.

This flower, which is widely used in tea, perfumes and in pujas, majorly grows in Usilampatti, Uttappanayakanur, Thottappanayakanur, Poochipatti in Madurai district. Jasmine is also exported in bulk to several foreign countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Dubai.

The price of the flower touched Rs 3,000 per kg today following widespread rain in the region. "A week ago, rates were fluctuating b/w Rs 1,500-1,800 per kg but today the rate has touched Rs 3,000/kg," said Sarvanna Kumar, a flower trader. "We in the village are all suffering due to the rains. The flowers have all dropped to the ground due to the showers. Rains are causing destruction. We had sprayed medicine (pesticide) on the plants and then immediately it rained so the medicine got washed away so it is a loss for growers, customers and sellers, everybody is facing losses," said another flower trader Muthu Lakshmi.

On a closer look, several isolated places in Tamil Nadu are receiving rainfall from the past few days due to the influence of an active easterly wave. In fact, in Sivaganga town, the local administration has announced the closure of schools for today. Apart from Tamil Nadu, other places such as Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day today, predicted India Meteorological Department in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin on Tuesday. (ANI)

