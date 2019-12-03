PM Modi says JMM-Congress alliance's politics is that
PM Modi says JMM-Congress alliance's politics is thatof deception, while BJP's of service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
PM Modi says JMM-Congress alliance's politics is thatof deception, while BJP's of service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck in the sea, 34 km 20 miles west southwest of the port city of Arica at 0846 GMT, at a depth of 32 km, the USGS said....
A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged breach of security at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadhras Lodhi Estate residence here, terming it as a matter of serious concern. During Zero Hour, Anto Antony Congr...
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck in the sea, 34 km 20 miles west southwest of the port city of Arica at 0846 GMT, at a depth of 32 km, the USGS said....
The vast majority of in-use make-up products such as beauty blenders, mascara and lip gloss may be contaminated with potentially life-threatening superbugs, including E. coli and Staphylococci, according to a study. The study, published in ...