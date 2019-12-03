Priyanka security breach: Robert Vadra calls it 'very big lapse'

Seven people driving up to the porch of their home is a "very big" security lapse, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra said on Tuesday and alleged that the removal of the Gandhi family's SPG cover is a "political" move. The Congress general secretary's office has taken up the issue of the security breach that occurred on November 26 with the Central Reserve Police Force.

The car drove right up to the porch near the garden at her Lodhi Estate home with three men, three women and a girl coming out of the vehicle, sources said. They walked up to Priyanka Gandhi and asked for photos to be taken with her. She spoke with them nicely, they took pictures with her and then left, the sources said.

