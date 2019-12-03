Priyanka security breach: Robert Vadra calls it 'very big lapse'
Seven people driving up to the porch of their home is a "very big" security lapse, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra said on Tuesday and alleged that the removal of the Gandhi family's SPG cover is a "political" move. The Congress general secretary's office has taken up the issue of the security breach that occurred on November 26 with the Central Reserve Police Force.
The car drove right up to the porch near the garden at her Lodhi Estate home with three men, three women and a girl coming out of the vehicle, sources said. They walked up to Priyanka Gandhi and asked for photos to be taken with her. She spoke with them nicely, they took pictures with her and then left, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Electoral bonds became instruments of anonymous donations: Congress
LNG market expectations will be framed at the 6th International LNG Congress
NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and briefed her on the situation in Maharashtra: Cong spokesperson.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss government formation in Maharashtra.
It was decided that representatives from NCP, Congress will meet in Delhi in a day or two to discuss way forward: Cong spokesperson.