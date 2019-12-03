Trafficking of women to Gulf countries have not come to govt notice: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the incidents related to the kidnapping of women and their trafficking to the Gulf countries on a large scale have "not come to notice" of the Government of India.

On reports of kidnapping and trafficking of women and adolescent girls to gulf countries, MHA stated in Lok Sabha, "Incidents of kidnapping of women and adolescent girls and their trafficking to gulf countries on a large scale have not come to notice of Government of India."

It added, "Occasionally, reports from Indian Missions abroad indicate that some Indian women seek overseas employment, particularly in Gulf countries, without obtaining Emigration Clearance (EC). Such women become vulnerable to various employment-related problems." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)