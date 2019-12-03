Vivek Kumar appointed West Bengal's health secretary

The West Bengal government has appointed Vivek Kumar as the principal secretary of health department, replacing Sanghamitra Ghosh, according to a notification. Kumar will also continue as the principal secretary of the information and cultural affairs department, it said.

Ghosh was given charge of the women and child welfare, and social welfare departments. Her removal from the health department comes amid rise in number of dengue cases in the state, which has seen at least 25 deaths due to the vector-borne disease.

Binod Kumar, in-charge of the youth and sports department was given additional charges of the minority affairs department, the notification said..

