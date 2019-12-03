Left Menu
Unauthorised colonies: Delhi Congress stages protest near Nirman Bhawan

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:57 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:57 IST
Delhi Congress workers and leaders staged a protest-march near Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi on Tuesday, where the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is located, over the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies. Led by Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, the Congress workers demanded the removal of Section 7 from the notification issued by the central government last month, alleging several unauthorised colonies will remain out of the ambit of regularisation due to the provision.

Congress leaders have said that around 40 percent colonies could not be regularised as they were situated near the Yamuna riverbed or historical monuments, as specified in the notification. Police detained several Congress workers and leaders, including Chopra, during the protest-march and took them to Mandir Marg police station. They were released later.

