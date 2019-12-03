Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four months after revocation of Article 370, normalcy returns to Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:27 IST
Four months after revocation of Article 370, normalcy returns to Kashmir

Barring the clampdown on internet services, normalcy is slowly returning to the Kashmir Valley almost four months after the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Shops, schools and business establishments opened on Tuesday morning and markets remained open till around 1 PM, in comparison to a few weeks earlier when shops would down their shutters much before noon, officials said.

As per the 'new normal', students have started going to schools though without wearing uniforms. Schools have asked their pupils to attend classes in casual clothes for security reasons. Officials said that the situation across the Valley has remained peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

However, there has been no official word on the restoration of internet services which were snapped from all platforms on August 5 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. Besides severely affecting local businesses and education of the region's youth, the working of journalists has been hampered due to lack of internet services.

"Given the importance of internet in day to day life, especially for a working journalist, the flow of information has been severely affected. It is akin to oxygen supply being choked for an asthma patient," senior journalist Nazir Masoodi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar army shelling kills woman, two infants in Rakhine - lawmaker

Shelling by Myanmars military killed a woman and two infants, and wounded six others in Rakhine State on Monday, according to residents and a lawmaker in the town of Mrauk U, where security forces are fighting against an ethnic militant gro...

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...

Maharana Mewar Public School Wins Best School Award Fifth Year in a Row

The esteemed award for the year 2019 was bestowed upon Maharana Mewar Public School in 15th World Education Summit held recently in MumbaiNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir For outstanding contribution in the education sector, Maharana Mewar...

Trump says Macron NATO criticism 'very nasty'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macrons criticism of NATO as brain dead was very insulting. NATO serves a great purpose, Trump said, at a joint press appearance with alliance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019