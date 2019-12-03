Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt transfers 12 IPS officers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:31 IST
UP govt transfers 12 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 12 IPS officers, a senior UP government official said. Raveena Tyagi, who was Superintendent of Police, South, Kanpur Nagar, has been made Superintendent of Police, CBCID (Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department), Kanpur.

Aparna Gupta is the new Superintendent of Police, South, Kanpur Nagar. Ankur Agarwal has been made the new Assistant Superintendent of Police/Acting Additional Superintendent of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Ravi Shankar Chhavi, who was the Superintendent of Police of Jaunpur, is now the new Superintendent of Police, Women Powerline-1090, Lucknow. Ashok Kumar-III is the new Superintendent of Police of Janupur.

Alok Priyadarshi has been made the Superintendent of Police of Ambedkar Nagar, while Amit Kumar-1 is the new Superintendent of Police of Hardoi. Vikrantveer is the new Superintendent of Police of Unnao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Safran and Germany's MTU to work on military jet engine

French aerospace company Safran and Germanys MTU Aero Engines said they had agreed a deal whereby the two companies would jointly develop the engine of the next-generation European NGF fighter aircraft. Safran will take the lead in engine d...

Police issue notice to TV channels, social media sites for

Taking a serious view of some news channels and social media sites disclosing the identity of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered near here, besides airing images of the accused, the police have issued notices to th...

UN peacekeepers deploy to stop communal violence in SSudan

Juba, Dec 3 AFP The United Nations Mission in South Sudan UNMISS said Tuesday it had re-deployed 75 troops to halt a cycle of communal attacks and revenge killings that have left 79 dead. The Nepalese troops based in the town of Rumbek were...

DCW chief sits on indefinite hunger strike for swift punishment to rapists

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, against the increasing incidents of rape being reported from across the country, demanding strict and swift punishment to the con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019