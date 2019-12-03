UP govt transfers 12 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 12 IPS officers, a senior UP government official said. Raveena Tyagi, who was Superintendent of Police, South, Kanpur Nagar, has been made Superintendent of Police, CBCID (Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department), Kanpur.

Aparna Gupta is the new Superintendent of Police, South, Kanpur Nagar. Ankur Agarwal has been made the new Assistant Superintendent of Police/Acting Additional Superintendent of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Ravi Shankar Chhavi, who was the Superintendent of Police of Jaunpur, is now the new Superintendent of Police, Women Powerline-1090, Lucknow. Ashok Kumar-III is the new Superintendent of Police of Janupur.

Alok Priyadarshi has been made the Superintendent of Police of Ambedkar Nagar, while Amit Kumar-1 is the new Superintendent of Police of Hardoi. Vikrantveer is the new Superintendent of Police of Unnao.

