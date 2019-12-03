Charred body recovered from scrap godown in south Delhi's Tuglakabad village

An unidentified charred body was recovered from a scrap godown in south Delhi's Tuglakabad village where a fire had broken shortly after midnight, Delhi Fire Service official said on Tuesday.

The fire department said they received a call at about 12.40 am on Tuesday about a fire on the first and second floor a thread and raw materials godown.

The fire also broke out at an adjacent godown from where a charred body was recovered after 23 fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 5.40 am, a senior fire official said.

