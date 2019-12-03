Charred body recovered from scrap godown in south Delhi's Tuglakabad village
An unidentified charred body was recovered from a scrap godown in south Delhi's Tuglakabad village where a fire had broken shortly after midnight, Delhi Fire Service official said on Tuesday.
The fire department said they received a call at about 12.40 am on Tuesday about a fire on the first and second floor a thread and raw materials godown.
The fire also broke out at an adjacent godown from where a charred body was recovered after 23 fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 5.40 am, a senior fire official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- south Delhi
- Tuglakabad
- Delhi Fire Service