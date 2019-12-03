Left Menu
Development News Edition

36,900 people in Assam affected by cancer between 2015-17

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:06 IST
36,900 people in Assam affected by cancer between 2015-17
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An estimated 36,900 people in Assam were affected by cancer between 2015-17 due to the consumption of tobacco products, Health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Replying to a question of Roselina Tirkey (Cong), Sarma said an estimated 12,000 people were affected in 2015 and also in 2017, while another 12,900 in 2016, as per records provided by the Central-government run B Barooah Cancer Institute.

To a question if the state has any legal provision for banning sale of tobacco products, the minister said Assam Health (Prohibition of manufacturing, advertisement, trade, storage, distribution, sale and consumption of zarda, gutka, pan masala, containing tobacco or nicotine) Act was enacted in 2013 but the Gauhati High Court had repealed it in 2017. The minister said on November 22 last the state government had banned the manufacture, distribution, sale, transportation, display of gutka and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine by whatever name for a period of one year in pursuance of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulation, 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong leader says U.S. law will hurt business confidence

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said U.S. legislation supporting protesters may damage business confidence in the financial hub, and announced a fourth round of relief measures to boost an economy battered by months of demonstrations...

SPECIAL REPORT-Powder Keg: FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were sounded over talc

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics. The Asbestos in Talc Symposi...

Trump defends Iranians 'killed for protesting'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Irans crackdown on anti-government protesters, as rights groups said the death toll had soared. Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that petrol price...

'Make in India' should not become 'Dump in India': LS members

Lok Sabha members demanded on Tuesday that the bill seeking to regulate ship-breaking in India be discussed in detail to ensure it has adequate measures to reduce the impact on the environment, saying Make in India should not become Dump in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019