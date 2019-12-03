Half-burnt body of a woman found in Bihar

After the shocking rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, a half-burnt body of a woman was found in a remote area in Buxar's Kukurha village, police said on Tuesday. "The half-burnt body of a girl was found in a remote area which comes under the jurisdiction of Itari police station. We are trying to identify the victim. We have sent the body for post-mortem and have begun investigations after registering a case," said Superintendent of Police, Upendra Nath Verma.

The police official added that an empty shell was recovered from near the body of the victim, leading to the suspicion that the woman was first shot and then burnt. "An empty shell was recovered from near the body of the victim, prima facie it looks like the girl was first shot and then the criminals tried to burn off her body. Further investigations are underway," Verma added. (ANI)

