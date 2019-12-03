Police asks DCW chief, on hunger strike, to vacate Jantar Mantar premises

Police on Tuesday requested Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal to vacate the Jantar Mantar premises, citing a standing order that prohibits protests at the venue after 5 pm.

Maliwal sat on a hunger strike at the venue to protest against the recent rape incidents in the country. She refused to listen to police's request.

