Priority to promote Khadi institutions in state: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government's priority will be to promote Khadi institutions and village industries in the state. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Amber Bhavan in Bapu Nagar, the chief minister said the state government had decided to give 50 per cent discount on Khadi products to commemorate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The senior Congress leader said this will connect with the young generation and support Khadi workers and weavers. He said a revolving fund of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for Khadi institutions to support them in borrowing loans.

Gehlot added that the Khadi institutions are facing technical hurdles in getting money from the revolving fund. Instructions have been given to the officers to clear these obstacles and find appropriate solutions, he added.

He pointed out that Gandhi's principles have to be adopted wholeheartedly at a time when everyone is worried about the atmosphere of intolerance in the country. The chief minister assured that his government will leave no stone unturned in maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

