ISRO team retrieves strap-on motor found by fishermen in Puducherry

An ISRO team on Tuesday retrieved a large metal strap-on motor belonging to one of the space agency's launch vehicles which was found in fishermen's net here. The team had arrived in the morning to take the 30-feet-long motor but the fishermen staged a protest demanding compensation for the damage caused by the motor to their boats and net.

The object is cylindrically shaped with 'PSOM XL' inscribed on its exterior in red colour. It was found by the fishermen on December 2. "The ISRO team has come here. Fishermen brought this material with the help of 7-8 boats of theirs. We are holding talks with the government officials in this regard for the compensation," AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan told ANI on Tuesday.

"Twelve of the fishermen's net and six of their boats have been damaged. Now, who will compensate for this? The government must come forward and help the poor fishermen. Police and revenue officials are constantly trying to convince the fishermen," he added. "I request the government to grant relief from the Chief Minister's relief fund. Fishermen's demands are very genuine and as a priority Rs 10 lakhs must be given to them," the MLA said. (ANI)

