Left Menu
Development News Edition

8,583 people arrested for drunken driving in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:29 IST
8,583 people arrested for drunken driving in Odisha

As part of its "zero tolerance" policy towards drunken driving, Odisha Police has arrested 8,583 people in last three months on the charge of driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. These arrests were made during the month of September, October and November, DGP Satyajit Mohanty said, adding that the Odisha polices drive against drunken driving will be intensified in coming days.

While 2,394 people were arrested in September on the charge of drunken driving, 3,462 had been held in October and 2,727 in November, an official release issued by the state Police headquarters said. The highest number of the drunk drivers arrested were in Ganjam district 1,799 followed by Mayurbhanj (1061), Jajpur (886), Angul (559), Dhenkanal (335), Sambalpur (276), Berhampur (261), Gajapati (256), Sundargarh (227).

The number of drunk drivers in the Urban Police District (UPD) of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is 20 and 147 respectively, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.In ...

Chandigarh, Punjab boxers dominate on day 2 of women's boxing C'ships

Boxers from Chandigarh and Punjab dominated the proceedings on the second day of 4th Elite Womens National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday. Chandigarhs Savita 54 kg outboxed last years bronze medallists KH Shamim Banu from Manipur in a...

NATO must tackle China's rise: alliance chief

London, Dec 3 AFP NATO must address the security implications of Chinas rise as a military power, the head of the alliance said on Tuesday, but insisted he did not want to make an adversary of Beijing. Jens Stoltenberg said Chinas growing m...

Deaths prompt Nepal to offer cash to women who shun 'menstrual huts'

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Nepali village will give cash rewards to women who refuse to be isolated in illegal menstrual huts during their periods, an official said on Tuesday after the custom led to ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019