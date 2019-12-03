Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:33 IST
Northern Army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. He said the Army commander visited the formations and units in the hinterland in south Kashmir.

He was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, the spokesman added. Lt Gen Singh was briefed by commanders on ground regarding the operational and logistic preparedness, he said.

Commending the alertness and high morale of the troops, the Army commander stressed upon the need to maintain vigil and defeat terrorist designs, the spokesman said. He impressed upon everyone to safeguard the interests of the 'awaam' (civilians), he said.

Lt Gen Singh also appreciated the synergy being maintained through the joint efforts of all the agencies which, he said, was the most critical aspect in conduct of successful counter terrorist operations, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh, Punjab boxers dominate on day 2 of women's boxing C'ships

Boxers from Chandigarh and Punjab dominated the proceedings on the second day of 4th Elite Womens National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday. Chandigarhs Savita 54 kg outboxed last years bronze medallists KH Shamim Banu from Manipur in a...

NATO must tackle China's rise: alliance chief

London, Dec 3 AFP NATO must address the security implications of Chinas rise as a military power, the head of the alliance said on Tuesday, but insisted he did not want to make an adversary of Beijing. Jens Stoltenberg said Chinas growing m...

Deaths prompt Nepal to offer cash to women who shun 'menstrual huts'

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Nepali village will give cash rewards to women who refuse to be isolated in illegal menstrual huts during their periods, an official said on Tuesday after the custom led to ano...

Trump says he is looking at sanctions against Turkey over S-400 missile deal

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile system, blaming his predecessor for not selling Ankara a U.S. missile system. Sitting alongside French President Em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019