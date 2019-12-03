Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under SPG cover, you feel like PM, says former PM Chandra Shekhar's son in RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:34 IST
Under SPG cover, you feel like PM, says former PM Chandra Shekhar's son in RS

Those who get SPG cover "think like that they are the prime minister", BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar, who himself was a SPG protectee for 11 years being the son of the former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Immediate family members of former prime ministers travel in a cavalcade of bullet proof cars, escorted by police bypassing all security checks and barriers and even mandatory frisking at airports, said Shekhar while narrating his experience in the Upper House during the debate on the SPG (Amendment) Bill.

"Those people who live under SPG cover, they think that they are the prime minister of this country and are privileged persons," said Shekhar supporting the Bill and stressed that the BJP wants to finish "this VIP culture". He cautioned the House that the young people of the nation do not like this VIP culture.

"When it was amended in 1991, I also got security (SPG), which was not required. But I liked it as I was a young man of 22 years age and a security guard used to shadow me. "Whenever I would go to airport, my car would go up to the plane and there was a bullet proof car, wherever I use to visit," he said, adding that although no one recognised him, he used to travel with a fleet of four cars.

Shekhar, who was giving his maiden speech in the Upper House, added: "Although I was nothing but despite that people use to come to take my autograph... the SPG protection gave me a feeling that I was some important person". "I used to be surprised to see senior citizens standing in queues at airports and I never went for any security check. One security guard armed with pistol used to escort me to the plane," he said.

Citing an example of his Chennai trip, when his father had dismissed the DMK government, Shekhar said:"When I landed there, I had never seen such security. I had 10 to 15 vehicles. I felt like the prime minister of this country during my stay there." However, he added that he had no security from 2001, when he became a member of Parliament.

"Sometimes I wonder over the amount spend on this. Sometimes, when I along with my mother and elder brother used to travel together, then it was almost like some carcade was going with us. Around nine vehicles use to travel with us and 14 -15 vehicles from Delhi Police also followed us," he said. Special cars are sent by airplane and advance security is sent where you have to travel, he said

"This bill is required as I think that a person like me does not need such security," he said. However, he also suggested that former PMs and their families should be protected by raising another force.

Citing the recent breach in the security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that it should be investigated and the guilty officers should be punished. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said SPG cover was removed for former PMs like V P Singh, I K Gujral, H D Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh but no one raised their voice.

Neeraj Shekhar is the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar who served as the eighth Prime Minister of India between 10 November 10, 1990 and June 21, 1991. In July this year, Neeraj left the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP.

Under the amended SPG Act, the elite SPG security will be provided only to the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence and any former PM and members of his immediate family "residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years from the date he ceases to be the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia accuses alleged U.S. spy of lying about his ill-treatment in jail

Russia on Tuesday accused a former U.S. Marine it has held for almost a year on spying charges of faking health problems in custody and lying about his ill-treatment to stir up noise around his case.Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Can...

"Indiana Jones" scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight

Braving perils from blood-sucking leeches to tigers and using transport as basic as elephants, scientists have journeyed like Indiana Jones to remote locations to collect wild cousins of crop seeds in a project to help tackle climate change...

Countries need to act against climate change and safeguard health: WHO

Protecting peoples health from climate change dangers such as heat stress, storms, and tsunamis has never been more important, yet most countries are doing too little about it, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.In its first ...

Danish PM suggests increasing Arctic surveillance in response to Russian activity

The Danish government aims to increase military surveillance of the Arctic sea and airspace in response to increased Russian activity in the region, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of a NATO summit. We see increasing Russian pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019