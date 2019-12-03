Three men arrested for vehicle thefts

Three men involved in vehicle thefts in the Trans Yamuna area have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Vasim, Mohammad Nadim and Danish, all aged 22, they said.

On Monday, when police personnel were patrolling the area they stopped two men on a motorcycle and during checking the vehicle was found to be stolen from Subhash Place, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma. Both Vasim and Nadim were arrested.

The DCP said that during interrogation, they disclosed that they had committed many auto thefts and snatching of valuables in various parts of Delhi along with their co-associate Danish and used to hide stolen vehicles in a parking area at Rajiv Vihar Dhalan, Khajoori. Subsequently, Danish was also arrested and 11 stolen vehicles were recovered, he said.

