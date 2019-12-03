Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal Assembly adjourned till Dec 5 over delay in Guv's nod to Bills

West Bengal Legislative Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for two days till December 6 with Speaker Biman Banerjee saying that the bills scheduled to be introduced have not received the nod of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:15 IST
West Bengal Assembly adjourned till Dec 5 over delay in Guv's nod to Bills
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Legislative Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for two days till December 6 with Speaker Biman Banerjee saying that the bills scheduled to be introduced have not received the nod of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The House has no business to discuss, said Speaker Banerjee.

Governor Dhankar, on the other hand, issued a statement terming the 'projected situation' as 'factually untenable'. "There has been no delay in handling the legislative work in the Raj Bhavan. Highest priority is accorded. However, all issues are thoroughly gone into after due briefing from the Department," reads the statement by the Raj Bhavan.

It said that there is no delay whatsoever at the end of the Governor in dealing with Legislative work and if issues thereon are pending, it is on account of lack of input or response from the concerned in the respective departments. In regard to the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, the Governor said that the entire delay is fully attributable to the Assembly not making the proceedings available.

"The West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 was received at Raj Bhavan on November 29 and on December 3. The Governor had indicated that concerned senior person may brief along with the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act ... There has been no delay as after November 29, November 30 and December 1 were Saturday and Sunday," it said. It said that in the case of the West Bengal Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Bill, 2019 a letter was sent on November 11 seeking a briefing from the Secretary concerned and the response came 18 days thereafter on November 29. The Bill after consideration was cleared on December 3.

"There has thus been no letup whatsoever at the end of the Governor. The delay is occasioned due to response not forthcoming from the Government," added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-UK's PM Johnson blows his budget on sausages

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

Man kills wife, tries to pass it off as suicide; arrested

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and hanged her body from the ceiling of his house to pass it off as suicide here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. However, the accused, Tushar Sambre, a resident of Badlapur East, failed i...

Lebanon's Bassil suggests government talks nearing "happy ending"

Lebanons caretaker foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, said on Tuesday he hoped that difficult talks over forming a new government were nearing a happy ending.Politicians must agree a new government to stave off even deeper economic crisis and...

Trump, Macron and Erdogan clash overshadows NATO summit

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on Frances criticism of NATO strategy as brain dead on Tuesday, but French leader Emmanuel Macron doubled down and turned his fire on Turkey. The three-way battle over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019