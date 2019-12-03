IMD forecasts moderate rains in south Maharashtra, Goa

Few places in south Maharashtra and Goa are "very likely" to receive light-to-moderate rain in the next 36 hours, the IMD said on Tuesday evening. It warned fishermen not to venture into the sea on Wednesday.

The evening bulletin of the India Meteorological Department said there was a "well marked low pressure area" over the southwest Arabian sea and Lakshwadweep islands. It predicted that it will develop into a depression in the next 24 hours, causing rainfall in coastal areas..

