Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: DGP asks police stations to implement zero FIR rule

Police stations in Andhra Pradesh have been instructed to implement zero FIR rule which provides for the registration of first information report in cognizable offences even if the matter has not occurred in their jurisdiction.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh: DGP asks police stations to implement zero FIR rule
Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang. Image Credit: ANI

Police stations in Andhra Pradesh have been instructed to implement zero FIR rule which provides for the registration of first information report in cognizable offences even if the matter has not occurred in their jurisdiction. The instruction has been issued by Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, days after the family of a rape victim alleged that the police delayed the registration of FIR over jurisdiction issue.

"A zero FIR is a document that can be registered by any police station when a complainant approaches them for a cognizable offence, whether the case is in their jurisdiction or not," said Sawang. The DGP has ordered that the details of the memo should be communicated to all police personnel in the state. "Disciplinary action will be initiated against erring officers for non-compliance," he said in the memo issued on Monday.

A 27-year-old veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana last week. The doctor's family has alleged that Shamsabad police delayed the filing of FIR citing jurisdictional issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Bassil suggests govt talks nearing "happy ending"

Lebanons caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday he hoped that gridlocked talks over forming a new government were nearing a happy ending.Politicians must agree on a new government to stave off an even deeper economic crisis...

Climate disaster, economic meltdown causes of hunger crisis in Zimbabwe: WFP

Zimbabwe is facing its worst hunger crisis in a decade with half of the population 7.7 million people food insecure, the World Food Programme WFP said on Tuesday.The alert follows last weeks warning from a UN-appointed independent rights ...

No NOC needed from municipal councillors for works under MLALAD fund

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, directing municipal corporations that an NOC will not be needed from councillors for works being executed through MLA Local Area Development LAD fund. The House warned all the three municip...

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Twenty-three people were killed and more than 130 injured when a fire broke out after a gas tanker exploded while unloading at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday, the government said. The blast at a factory in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019