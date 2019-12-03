No NOC needed from municipal councillors for works under MLALAD fund

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, directing municipal corporations that an NOC will not be needed from councillors for works being executed through MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund. The House warned all the three municipal commissioners of strict action if they fail to comply with its directives.

It also resolved that no work of MLALAD should be stopped for want of any approval or consent of the Standing Committee or House of the MCDs. The matter was raised by AAP MLA Rakhi Birla who complained that North MCD has issued an order according to which an NOC is required from MCD councillor for works being executed through MLALAD fund.

As members of the House raised the same matter earlier in the day, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel summoned all three municipal commissioners to the House at 5 pm. In presence of all the three commissioners sitting in Officers' Gallery, several MLAs termed the NDMC's move as "politically motivated" and demanded withdrawal of the order.

The Speaker asked the commissioners to "respect the sense of the House" and said they should not force the Assembly to take strict action against them. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj moved a resolution on the issue, which was passed by a voice of votes.

Bharadwaj said it is a "clear violation" of MLALAD fund guidelines prepared by a House panel, adding that the violation will be treated as breach of privilege and Contempt of the House.

