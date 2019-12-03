Left Menu
Punjab CM announces free police help to drop women safely home at night

Amid growing concerns over women safety, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid growing concerns over women safety, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state-wide facility will be available on DIAL 100, 112 and 181, through which the woman caller will be connected immediately to the Police Control Room (PCR).

The Chief Minister has also directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure the implementation of the facility across the state. "The pick-up and drop facility will be available to women who do not have access to a safe vehicle, including taxi or 3-wheeler. To give the woman caller a sense of total security, the Chief Minister has directed that at least one lady police officer should accompany her during the transportation," read the statement.

Dinkar Gupta said that dedicated PCR vehicles will be made available at the Commissionerates, as well as Mohali, Patiala, and Bathinda, as well as other major towns in the state, for the implementation of the scheme. The DSP/ACP (Crime Against Women) will be the Nodal Officer to implement the scheme in each district. Their numbers would be available on the Punjab Government and Punjab Police websites. ADGP Crime, Punjab, Gurpreet Deo will be the State Nodal Officer for the facility, added the release.

Expressing shock over the recent Telangana rape-murder incident, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to ensuring the safety and security of women in the state and would take all possible steps for the same. The DGP said the state police was working on more schemes to provide fool-proof security to women. (ANI)

