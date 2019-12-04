J-K: Three Army jawans missing, others rescued after avalanche hits Tangdhar

Three Army jawans went missing in the avalanche, which hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district, sources said on Tuesday. Besides the three, the other jawans who were struck by the avalanche, have been rescued by the security forces, sources said.

A search and rescue operation was launched soon after an avalanche hit an army post in the Tangdhar region. More details of the incident are awaited.

Last week, two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)