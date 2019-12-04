Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Three Army jawans missing, others rescued after avalanche hits Tangdhar

Three Army jawans went missing in the avalanche, which hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district, sources said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 00:39 IST
J-K: Three Army jawans missing, others rescued after avalanche hits Tangdhar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three Army jawans went missing in the avalanche, which hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district, sources said on Tuesday. Besides the three, the other jawans who were struck by the avalanche, have been rescued by the security forces, sources said.

A search and rescue operation was launched soon after an avalanche hit an army post in the Tangdhar region. More details of the incident are awaited.

Last week, two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...

U.S. terror tag for Mexico cartels would hurt joint cooperation -minister

If the United States designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, it would hamper cooperation between the two countries, Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard was speaking in the Mexican Senate a few days af...

U.S. sends first Salvadoran back to Guatemala under asylum deal

Guatemala received the first Salvadoran citizen from the United States under a new migration agreement that designates the Central American nation a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers, Guatemalan authorities said on Tuesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019