UP Raj Bhavan receives threat letter, probe ordered
Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan has received a threat letter following which a probe has been ordered by the state home department.
Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan has received a threat letter following which a probe has been ordered by the state home department. The matter is being taken seriously and the security of the Raj Bhavan has been assessed, the home department said in a statement.
The home department has ordered DG (Intelligence) and ADG (Security) to probe the matter and submit a report by Wednesday evening. On July 20, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Patel, who was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, as the replacement for outgoing Governor Ram Naik.
Anandiben Patel has also served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2014-16 before resigning from the post. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anandiben Patel
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Ram Naik
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation celebrates World children’s week in association with UNICEF
Uttar Pradesh: PCS officer terminated for posting anti-government posts on social media
Art 370 abrogation fulfilled 'ek desh, ek-vidhan..' pledge: Anandiben Patel
Uttar Pradesh: Congress seeks disqualification of MLA Aditi Singh
Nation will always remain grateful to all members and office-bearers of Constituent Assembly: Ram Nath Kovind.