5 farmers booked for burning stubble in UP's Shamli

Police cases were registered against five farmers for burning crop residue in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said Ilyas, Vinod, Satbir, Suresh Pal and Rajkumar were booked under section 278 of the IPC for burning stubble and fined Rs 2,500 each.

At least 25 farmers have been identified in the district in this connection, he added.

