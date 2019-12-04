PM greets Navy personnel on Navy Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Navy personnel on Navy Day, saying their service and sacrifice has made India safer. "On Navy Day, we salute our courageous Navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," Modi tweeted.
He also posted a short video on Indian Naval history. Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on this day in 1971 by the Indian Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
