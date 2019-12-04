Cong welcomes SC decision to grant bail to P Chidambaram
The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case, saying truth finally prevails.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, however, said "justice delayed is justice denied", adding, "this should have been granted much earlier".
A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old former Union finance minister, who has been in custody for 105 days since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money-laundering case.
