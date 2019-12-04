Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 soldiers killed by snow avalanche near LoC in north Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:56 IST
4 soldiers killed by snow avalanche near LoC in north Kashmir

Four soldiers were killed in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. An Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon, trapping at least four soldiers, they said.

The officials said bodies of three soldiers were recovered on Wednesday, while one soldier was rescued alive. In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.

While one of them was rescued alive, the body of the other soldier was recovered during search operations, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects Choksi's plea to stay case against him in spl court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a special courts proceedings to declare diamond businessmen Mehul Choksi, an accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender. The Enforcement Directorate, which i...

Study explores relationship between obesity and gum disease

A new study explores how the most common non-communicable diseases, Obesity and gum periodontal might be related to each other. It also highlights the effect of obesity on non-surgical periodontal care. The study was published in British De...

UPDATE 3-Rugby-Folau settles unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the New South Wales Waratahs, bringing an end to a prolonged and bitter dispute triggered by an explosive social media po...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian OpenAdam Scott is keen to stick it to Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next weeks Presidents Cup but first he wants to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019