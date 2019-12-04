Govt not to remain postman in appointment of judges: Prasad
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asserted that the government will not be a postman on the issue of appointment of judges but be a stakeholder and have a say on it. Prasad said there is a process while appointing judges of high courts and the Supreme Court and a collegium of senior judges recommends names to the government for appointment of judges.
"In the appointment of judges, we are a stakeholder. We are not a postman and we will have a say," he said during Question Hour. Responding to a request of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, the minister said he would look into the issue of appointment of some more judges in the Calcutta High Court.PTI ACB DV DV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
