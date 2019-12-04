Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burnt body of woman found in Bihar's Samastipur, second such

  • PTI
  • |
  • Samastipur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:21 IST
Burnt body of woman found in Bihar's Samastipur, second such

Charred body of a woman was found at a secluded spot in Bihar's Samastipur district on Wednesday, making it the second such incident in 24 hours, according to police. The body was found in Dardari Chaur in Warisnagar police station area, said officials who suspect that that the woman was killed elsewhere and later dumped there.

They said the woman could not be identified as the body was charred beyond recognition from head to knees. "The clothes of the woman are also burnt, making identification difficult. It appears she was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped at the spot after being set afire," Warisnagar's Station House Officer Prasunjay Kumar told PTI- Bhasha.

"We have sent the body to a hospital in Samastipur town for post-mortem which would ascertain whether she was subjected to sexual assault," he said. A similar incident was reported from Buxar district in south Bihar on Tuesday, triggering outrage amid nationwide protests over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad days back.

Expressing dismay over such incidents happening in Bihar, state women's commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra said in Patna, "It appears that the sensitivity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar towards the female population is being done in by a callous administration." "There have been instances when the local administration has not cared to even reply to a notice issued by us about a crime against a woman," she lamented. Reacting to the incidents, former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi slammed the ruling dispensation.

"Every day women are being raped across Bihar but those in power do not even deign to utter a word of regret on these disgusting incidents, let alone being moved to take some concrete action," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU governments back rules to raise burden on clearing houses in case of failure

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, an EU statement said, in a move that would increase the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system. The deal ...

Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: govt

The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with USD 62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Goyals response came in response t...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin. To grow bey...

TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policy

Hong Kong, Dec 4 AFP TikTok has dropped a blunt cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned sharing app said Wednesday after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people. People deemed susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019