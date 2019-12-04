Manipur govt terminates services of 82 officers

The Manipur government has terminated services of its 82 officers after a court order on pleas alleging irregularities in the state civil services examination conducted in 2016, according to an official order. Their appointment letters issued on April 18, 2017 have been cancelled in compliance with the Supreme Court's November 22 verdict, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Division).

Pleas were filed in the Manipur High Court by the unsuccessful candidates of the Main Examination conducted by the Manipur Civil Service Commission (MPSC) in 2016, alleging irregularities. The high court then constituted a two-member panel to probe the matter. The probe revealed "irregularities and discrepancies", including absence of examiners' signatures on answer scripts, manipulation of marks and allotment of marks without evaluation of answer scripts, advocate Pushpa Gurumayum, representing the petitioners, told PTI.

The high court on October 18 not only quashed the appointment orders, but also directed the CBI to probe the exam within three months. Following this, the successful candidates filed a petition before the Supreme Court, appealing against the order, but it was dismissed on November 22..

