Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India this month

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:27 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India this month

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi is set to visit India later this month to hold boundary talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives (SRs) of the two countries for boundary talks.

Besides holding boundary talks with Doval, he will have an extensive dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Combative U.S. House Judiciary panel enters impeachment spotlight

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, one of the most argumentative panels in Congress, is set to begin weighing formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump over his dealings with Ukraine. Packed with Democrat...

Russia's state spending, rate cuts to underpin economic growth, World Bank says

Economic growth in Russia will be higher than expected in 2019 and is likely to pick up in the next few years thanks partly to higher state spending and looser monetary policy, the World Bank said on Wednesday.Russias economic growth has wa...

Elon Musk due back on witness stand in defamation trial stemming from tweets

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk was due to resume testifying in his own defense on Wednesday at the trial for a defamation lawsuit filed by a British diver whom the Silicon Valley billionaire called pedo guy on Twitter.Musk, the 48-year-old...

FACTBOX-U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019