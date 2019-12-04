Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India this month

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi is set to visit India later this month to hold boundary talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives (SRs) of the two countries for boundary talks.

Besides holding boundary talks with Doval, he will have an extensive dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

