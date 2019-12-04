Left Menu
Former and off-duty cops, families protested outside Delhi Police HQ on Nov 5: Minister

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:40 IST
Retired and off-duty policemen, family members of police personnel and general public largely formed part of a crowd that had gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters to protest against action taken against some of their colleagues after a scuffle with lawyers, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Replying to a written question, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the house that the crowd had peacefully dispersed.

Kerla Congress (M) Jose K Mani had asked whether the government had taken serious note of the policemen in Delhi resorting to an unprecedented strike on November 5 over repeated assaults by lawyers in court premises over trivial issue of lawyers trespassing into the parking slot reserved for judicial officers. The minister replied that Delhi Police has reported that on November 5, routine policing functions, including prevention and detection of crime, maintenance of law and order, regulation of traffic were carried out, as usual.

"However, some retired policemen, certain members of police families and some members of general public, joined by some off-duty and resting police staff had gathered at Police Head Quarters (PHQ), ITO to seek redressal of certain grievances, which were duly attended to and later, they were peacefully dispersed," the minister said in his reply. All the staff and officers posted in various courts in Delhi have been thoroughly briefed and sensitized by the supervisory officials of Delhi Police, so as to restore harmonious relationship in tandem with other stake holders including lawyers.

Regular interface is also being organised by senior district officials of Delhi Police with all concerned including judicial officers, lawyers and court staff from time to time, so as to maintain a continuous dialogue process and thus, preempt any such recurrence in future.

