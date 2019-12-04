Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K lawyers intensify agitation, start hunger strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:50 IST
J-K lawyers intensify agitation, start hunger strike

Lawyers, who are protesting the J-K government's decision to divest judicial courts of powers to register documents related to immovable properties, on Wednesday went on a hunger strike. Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) have been on an indefinite strike for over a month against the decision.

The token hunger strike began today after a decision to continue the ongoing agitation was unanimously taken at the association's general house meeting, the organisation's president, Abhinav Sharma, told reporters here. Judicial work in the high court and its subordinate courts in most parts of the Jammu region remain hit since November 1 due to the strike by the lawyers, who are demanding a roll back of the order.

The JKHCBA-Jammu held the meeting at the conference hall of the district court complex in Janipur here. The lawyers are staging the sit-in at the high court complex. "The strike will go on and we are going to intensify it further till the power to register various documents is restored back to the judicial magistrates," Sharma said.

On October 23, the state administrative council (SAC) headed by then Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of a new department, under the overall administrative control of the revenue department, to provide hassle-free and speedy services to citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable properties. The documents include those related to sale, gift, mortgage, lease and bequest, among others.

Earlier, the revenue department was involved in only issuing documents such as the ''Fard Intikhab" (authentication of property with reference to original record) and cost estimation of land on the ground of which registry of the same was being done by judicial officers. Last week at a conference, Union Minister Jitendra Singh while referring to the demands raised by different sections, including the lawyers, said "we are not going to succumb because there will be no end to it if one demand is met." PTI AB ANB

ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 marathon, race walk events rescheduled after Sapporo move

The womens marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and all the race walks have been rescheduled, following the controversial decision taken in October to move the events out of the capital 800 kilometers north to the city of Sapporo.Tokyo 2020 ...

It would be crazy to think about Premier League title: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be a little bit crazy for them to think about the Premier League title. The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. Its done. For the distance we have against Liverpool, it w...

Sensex closes 175 points higher ahead of RBI monetary policy

Equity indices closed in the green on Wednesday amid expectations of another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India RBI and report that the United States and China are moving closer to a trade deal. Investors also cheered the Cabine...

WRAPUP 4-China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

China warned on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives bill calling for a tougher U.S. response to Beijings treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority will impact bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019