Industrialist held for threatening bank official with gun

A city industrialist has been arrested on charges of threatening and injuring a senior official of a nationalised bank allegedly for not sanctioning loan to him, police said on Wednesday. According to police, K Vetrivelan of Somayampalayam, had applied for Rs one crore loan with the Canara Bank here in March as promised by a man, who claimed that he knew Chief General Manager Chandrasekhar.

Vetrivelan came to the bank on Tuesday afternoon since he was denied the loan and noticed the man talking with Chandrasekhar. In a fit of anger, Vetrivelan placed an air gun he was carrying with him on the man's neck and tried to attack him with a blade, police said.

He also threatened Chandrasekhar who tried to intervene. Chandrasekhar, who was injured in the melee, immediately informed police, even as the bank staff restrained the industrialist.

Police arrested Vetrivelan and seized his gun and some pellets. He was produced before a court and lodged in the Central jail late Tuesday evening.

The incident has gone viral on social media since Wednesday morning..

